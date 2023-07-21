'Stealing Doubles Since 2012': Heartwarming Banter Between Kohli, Windies Player Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli looked in fine touch against West Indies in the second Test on Thursday in what was his 500th international appearance for India. After notching up his 30th half-century in the longest format of the game, the former India captain ended the first day’s play unbeaten on 87. As he resumes his innings on Friday, Kohli will be needing 13 more runs to bring up his first Test ton on foreign soil since December 2018.

Kohli had a phenomenal outing on the opening day of the Trinidad Test. Apart from his knock, he received adoration from some of the Windies players, including keeper-batter Joshua Da Silva. But there was an instance when a voice, saying “stealing doubles since 2012" was heard on the stump mic.

It was the start of the 73rd over when the vice was heard while Virat was at the non-striker’s end. The latter had just taken a double off the last ball of the previous over and completed the second run with a dive. While Jadeja was taking his guard and Jomel Warrican was getting ready to bowl, the voice was heard and even Kohli reacted to it.

The netizens are divided over who said that. Some are saying Kohli said it while a few say Joshua Da Silva, who was the batter’s end. But Kohli could be clearly seen reacting to the voice. So maybe it was Warrican who said that.

Coming back to the game, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal set up a solid foundation for the visitors on the first day, forging a strong partnership of 139 runs for the opening wicket. Jaiswal was the first to be dismissed having produced a fine knock of 57. Shubman Gill failed to return to his old form as he was sent back to the dressing room scoring 10 runs. Losing three wickets in quick succession, the Indian cricket team found themselves in a precarious position.

Later, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a crucial partnership of 106 runs to bring India back into the contest. Kohli took 20 balls to get off the mark. The 34-year-old notched his 30th Test half-century with a boundary in the 67th over.

Following the first day’s play, young India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal termed Kohli a legend. “It is amazing to see him bat. What can I say? He is a legend. I am blessed to play with him. There are a lot of things to learn from him be it cricket or outside of it. I try to pick his mind," Jaiswal said at the press conference.