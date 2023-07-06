'Winning, Losing, Loss, Hurt..': Steve Smith Shares Glorious Post Ahead of His 100th Test for Australia

Former Australian captain Steve Smith is set to play in his 100th Test match for Australia as Pat Cummins’ side look to win the Ashes 2023 ahead of the third Test at Headingley. Holding a 2-0 lead in the series against their arch-rivals England, the newly crowned World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 winners will look to further stamp their authority and pick up a crucial series win.

For Smith, the third Test at Headingley would be extra special as the 34-year-old will take part in his 100th Test, and ahead of his milestone match, the veteran took to social media to post a glorious message for his fans.

Smith thanked all of his fans who had supported him throughout his journey, and he also opened up on his journey in red-ball cricket for Australia, since making his debut against Pakistan at the Lord’s on July 13, 2010.

“2010-2023 has been a hell of a ride. Winning, losing, loss, hurt, triumph and loads of fun. Tomorrow, I walk out for my 100th Test match. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way," read the caption of Smith’s heartfelt post.

The middle-order batter has been in sensational form for Australia of late, having smashed centuries against India in the WTC final, and in the send Test against England at the Lord’s.

His most recent ton, a knock of 110 runs was his 32nd century in red-ball cricket, and his second at the ‘Home of Cricket’. Smith’s inning helped Australia score 416 runs in their first innings, en-route to a 43-run win which was marred by the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey.