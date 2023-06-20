'We Saw You Cry on the Telly': Edgbaston Crowd Mocks Steve Smith for Sandpaper Gate in Ashes Test - WATCH

The Ashes is not just any other Test series between two cricket teams. It’s an epic on-field rivalry which embodies the players of England and Australia, as well as the fans who arrive at the stadium in large numbers to watch the game. The ongoing first Test at Edgbaston turned out to be one such game which depicted the tussle perfectly. A day after Ollie Robinson’s aggressive send-off to Usman Khawaja, the English supporters sledged Australian vice-captain Steve Smith as they sang ‘Cry on the Telly’ song in unison.

On the penultimate day of the first Ashes Test, Smith was fielding near the boundary line when the crowd started singing the song to mock the Aussie vice-captain, recalling the infamous Sandpaper gate in South Africa.

Back in 2018, when Smith was leading Australia in a Test match in Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera rubbing a piece of sandpaper on the ball. Later, the trio of Smith, David Warner and Bancroft accepted that the act was pre-decided and was slapped with bans from international cricket. All three of them addressed pressers to accept the offence while Smith and Warner broke into tears as they spoke to the reporters.

On Monday, the chirpy English crowd at Edgbaston tried to mock Smith over the 5-year-old incident when England were batting in their second innings. The fans showed no mercy on the Aussie batter as they sang, “Steve we saw you cry on the telly,".

Speaking of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston, Australia posted 107/3 at stumps on day 4 and are 174 runs behind from winning the game. Stuart Broad took two late wickets to pile pressure on Australia as the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston headed for a dramatic finish. Usman Khawaja, who ended his decade-long wait for an Ashes hundred in England with 141 in Australia’s first-innings 386, was 34 not out.

