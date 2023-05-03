Steve Smith Hopes to 'Spend Time in the Middle and Learn' from Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian batter Steve Smith said he is excited about “learning more about" Cheteshwar Pujara as he makes his County debut with the two star players playing for the same side ahead of the WTC final and Ashes next month.

Smith is expected to play three games for Sussex against Worcestershire (May 4-7), Leicestershire (May 11-14) and a home against Glamorgan (May 18-22) as a part of his preparation for the WTC final from June 7 and the marquee Ashes battle against England starting June 16.

Smith said the IPL has helped him get used to play alongside rival international players and he is eager to play alongside Pujara, who has been leading Sussex this season.

“The day I don’t want to keep getting better and learning is the day I would probably call it quits. I am keen to play with Puj (Pujara) as well. I have played against him a lot, seen him score lot of runs against me. Hopefully we can spend a bit of time together in the middle and learn more about each other."

How would it be playing with Pujara and then against the Indian batter in a space of days?

“You are playing for the same team, have seen that for years playing the IPL While you are playing with each other you try as hard as you can have to success as a team and we will take care of their rest later on," Smith told Sussex Cricket website.

Smith will be up against Australian teammate and friend Marnus Labsuschagne when Sussex take on Glamorgan. The two have already had a laugh about it.

“There has been a bit of banter. He thinks he is going to get me out out. We will se what happens. May be he will come into bowl when I come in. I am sure it would be good fun," Smith said.

“It is nice to be here. I have always wanted to play county cricket and it is going to be my first time which is hard to believe."

On the Ashes, he added: “It is going to an exciting summer. England have been playing some incredible cricket over the last 12 months, very different from what we have seen before and we have been playing well too."

