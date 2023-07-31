WATCH: Steve Smith Pats Stuart Broad's Back to Congratulate After Test Retirement, Video Goes Viral

The English cricket fans were taken aback when they got to know about Stuart Broad’s retirement from Test cricket. The veteran speedster dropped the bombshell after the conclusion of the third day’s play of the ongoing 5th Ashes Test at the Oval. Broad will retire as a legendary fast bowler he is also the second pacer and fourth bowler overall to cross 600 wickets in Test cricket, and he will be ending his career as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket of all time, behind James Anderson.

The announcement made the fans emotional and they congratulated Broad after the final session on Saturday. Meanwhile, Steve Smith shook hands with the veteran pacer on his way back to the dressing room. The heartwarming video was shared on the official handle of the Barmy Army.

On the penultimate day of the final Test, Broad walked out to bat for the last time for England in Test Cricket. The Aussies queued up near the boundary line to give the fast bowler a guard of honour.

After resuming the innings, Broad smashed a six off Mitchell Starc which was his final runs for England in the longest format of the game.

Broad made his international debut on August 28, 2006, appearing in a T20I match against Pakistan. He took two wickets in his debut but England lost by five wickets. He is widely remembered for getting hammered for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup.