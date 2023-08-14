Ashes Winner Steven Finn Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced he’s retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Finn says he’s lost the battle with his body with his career being heavily impacted by a spate of injuries.

The 34-year-old suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action in 2023 and ultimately forced him to call time on his playing career.

“Today I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it," Finn said in a statement.

After playing for Middlesex for a major part of his career, Finn made a switch to Sussex last year and took 21 wickets in 19 appearances for them.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn’t always been smooth, but I have loved it nonetheless," Finn said.

“To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season. It really is a great place to play cricket and I’m sorry that I wasn’t able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club," he added.

Finn took 125 wickets in 36 Tests, 102 wickets in 69 ODIs and 27 wickets in 21 T20Is between 2010 and 2017. He was part of England teams that won Ashes at home in 2013 and 2015 besides historic win in Australia in 2010-11.

“I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever," Finn said.