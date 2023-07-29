Stuart Broad To Retire from Test Cricket After Ashes 2023

English pacer Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test cricket, thereby bringing an end to an illustrious 17-year international career.

The 37-year-old fast bowler has represented the three lions in 167 Test matches, 121 One Day Internationals and 56 T20 Internationals, taking 845 wickets to date.

He could add to his tally when he comes out to bowl for one last time in an English kit in the second innings of the final Test of The Ashes series against visiting Australia.

Broad made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007 and has become one of the best-ever pacers to pull on the famous Test whites of the English national team.

His wicket count places him fifth in the list of the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

Broad is one of only two fast bowlers ever to pass 600 Test wickets for their country, besides teammate and veteran pacer James Anderson.

Broad also managed to scalp his 150th Ashes wicket in his final game at The Oval this week.

The English Cricket Board thanked the seamer for his contributions to the side over the years.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board would like to thank Stuart for his incredible dedication and contribution to English Cricket and we wish him well for the remainder of his final Test match and the future," the ECB said.

Broad’s career-best figures of 8 for 15 against Australia at Trent Bridge in the 2015 Ashes is one of the finest bowling spells of pace bowling in the game’s longest format and has earned a name for the tall pacer that will last well beyond his retirement.