'Absolute Superstar, Legend': Tributes Pour in For Stuart Broad, 'Happy Retirement' Trends on Social Media

Stuart Broad took the entire world by surprise when he announced that he will be hanging up his boots after the ongoing fifth Test of Ashes 2023 at the Oval. Tributes started to pour in as soon as Broad confirmed his retirement as one of the modern greats of the game decided to call time on an illustrious career.

The 37-year-old is set to retire with the fifth most wickets in Test history and his teammate Jimmy Anderson is the only pacer to have most wickets to his name.

As soon as Broad confirmed that the fifth Ashes Test would be his last dance, tributes from all over the globe started flowing in from cricketers of past and present.

‘Happy retirement’ trended on Twitter or X as it’s called now, on Sunday morning ahead of Day 4 of the final Ashes Test.

Take a look at some of the best reactions:

Broad has a total of 602 wickets in red-ball cricket to his name and he recently surpassed another personal milestone, becoming only the third bowler with 150+ Test wickets in the Ashes.

The veteran will have the opportunity to add to his tally of wickets during Australia’s chase. For the unversed, Broad made his Test debut in 2007 against Sri Lanka and would go on to amass 167 caps for England.