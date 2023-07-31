'I'm Tearing up Here': Nasser Hussain Gets Emotional On Air as Broad Walks Out to Play His Last Innings

The crowd at The Oval turned a little emotional on Sunday when Stuart Broad walked out to bat in the last innings of his Test career. The veteran speedster left his fans in a state of shock after dropping the bombshell following the conclusion of the third day of the ongoing Ashes 5th Test, which will be his last game. At 37, he will retire with 600 Test wickets to his name and is only the second fast bowler in the world, after compatriot James Anderson, to breach the 600-mark in the longest format of the game.

On Sunday, Broad, along with Anderson, walked down to the pitch to resume the English innings at the overnight score of 389/9. Knowing that it was his last outing with the bat, the Aussies queued up to give the veteran speedster a guard of honour. As they took to the field, Broad gave Anderson a side hug and appeared to take him along during the guard of honour as well.

But Anderson, who turned 41 on Sunday, stayed back near the boundary rope and let Broad enjoy his moment. Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was on commentary duty at the moment, teared up as well.

“I’m tearing up here. He wanted him to go through with him, put his arm around him, as he did all through his career," Hussain said on-air.

Watch the video:

Broad made his final knock special, smashing a six against Mitchell Starc before the hosts were bowled out. It was a short delivery from Aussie quick and Broad whacked it for a brilliant six over mid-wicket. The maximum added to England’s overnight score, letting the hosts set Australia a target of 385.

In reply, Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja hit unbeaten fifties as the tourists reached 135-0 on a rain-shortened fourth day, keeping Broad waiting for a farewell wicket. Warner was 58 not out and fellow left-hander Khawaja was unbeaten on 69 when rain stopped play on the fourth day.