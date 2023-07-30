'I Started Building My Warrior Mode': Stuart Broad Reveals How He Bounced Back After Yuvraj Singh's 6-sixes

Veteran English paceman Stuart Broad stunned the cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement from international cricket as the ongoing Ashes Test at Kennington Oval is going to be his final match. At 37, Broad is still running riot with the ball as he is the leading wicket-taker for England thus far in the Ashes 2023 with 20 scalps and he is yet to bowl in the final innings of his career. He will finish his career as the second highest-wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket history after his bowling partner James Anderson.

Meanwhile, it was not a smooth start to his international career at the very young age of 21 he was thrashed by Yuvraj Singh all around the park. It was the 2007 T20 World Cup and India’s batting veteran Yuvraj smashed him for 6-sixes in an over which put him under the scanners.

Broad walked down memory lane and talked about that match and said that he based his whole mental routine on that experience.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learnt a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I’d rushed my preparation, I didn’t have any pre-ball routine, I didn’t have any focus," Broad told reporters following Day 3 of the final Ashes Test.

The legendary pacer said that he started building a warrior mode for himself after getting hit by Yuvraj which helped him bounce back and rule the cricketing world for about 16 years after that.

“I started building my ‘warrior mode’ that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn’t happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn’t feel like I’d knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day, and has driven me forward a huge amount," he added.