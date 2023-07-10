'A Great Human Being and a Legend': Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Lead Birthday Wishes as Sunil Gavaskar Turns 74

Sunil Gavaskar, the original ‘Little Master’, is celebrating his 74th birthday today. Gavaskar is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game and was the first player to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

The 1983 World Cup winning opener has been receiving wishes on social media.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wished the legend and called him an inspiration for generations of crickets.

The birthday wishes did not stop there for the little master as modern-day great Yuvraj Singh also posted a message.

He called Gavaskar a great human being, wishing him a fabulous year.

Harbhajan Singh as well publicly wished the legend and called him legend and a source of guidance to the youngsters.

Gavaskar was a stand-out player during the 70s and 80s.

Just like Sachin Tendulkar, the Mumbaikar made his debut at the age of 17 and in an era dominated by the West Indies and their fearsome pacers.

Gavaskar played with a fearless mindset.

He played in an era when the protective gear (helmet) wasn’t commonly used among players.

His perfect technique and relentless concentration however enabled him to be one of the world’s all time greatest batters.

Gavaskar’s record comprises 10,122 runs in 125 Tests at an average of 51.12. He struck had 45 fifties, 34 centuries and four double-centuries.