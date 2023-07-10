'When Kapil Dev Lifted the World Cup..': Sunil Gavaskar Recalls 'Special Moment' From 1983

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the reminiscence of a historic triumph resonates deeply within the hearts of Indian fans. Legendary former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday shared his most cherished memory from his illustrious cricket career with Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

With unbridled emotion, he recounted the triumphant moment when Kapil Dev lifted the coveted trophy in 1983, a memory so powerful that it continues to bring tears to his eyes even after all these years.

As India prepares to host the upcoming World Cup on its home turf, Gavaskar’s reflection serves as a poignant reminder of the immense joy and indescribable pride that comes with witnessing one’s country reach great heights in the realm of cricket.

With the legacy of 1983 etched in their hearts, India now stands on the precipice of another opportunity to etch their name in cricketing history, fueled by the dreams and aspirations of a nation yearning for another moment of unparalleled jubilation.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar reminisced his most cherished memory from his cricket career, he said “I have never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career."

“Even now when I think of that moment, I get tears in my eyes because the happiness that I experienced at that time, even now after all these years, whenever I think about that moment when Kapil Dev lifted the trophy, even now my eyes get teary," he added.