Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2023: Hyderabad Weather Forecast, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their journey in the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) with a match against Rajasthan Royals. The 20-over clash is slated to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 2. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to win just 6 out of their 14 league games and finished eighth in the table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, enjoyed a great run in the IPL 2022 and fell slightly short of lifting their second title. The Jaipur franchise advanced to the playoffs as the second team but failed to continue their rhythm in the knockout games. New entrants Gujarat Titans defeated them in the first Qualifier. The Sanju Samson-led side, however, earned the ticket for the final game by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2. The Royals once again fell short of Gujarat in the high-intensity final, losing the match by 7 wickets.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is anticipated to have a flat wicket with batters dominating the proceedings. As the match progresses, slower bowlers, especially the spinners, can come in handy. Although, the pacers will need to battle hard for every wicket as the surface has little record of providing swing. The chasing teams have a better winning percentage than the teams batting first. Hence, the toss will play a key role in deciding the fate of the match.

Weather Report:

Advertisement

The weather at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to be warm on April 2. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The wind speed will be around 11-19 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 25-40 percent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

Advertisement

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Get the latest Cricket News here