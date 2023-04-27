Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remained of Indian Premier League 2023. The 23-year-old has sustained a hamstring injury and the franchise announced on Twitter that he will no longer take part in the ongoing season as a player.

“Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 due to a hamstring injury. Speedy recovery, Washi," Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on Twitter.

It’s a huge blow for Sunrisers as Washington recently regained his form by claiming three wickets in an over against Delhi Capitals in their team’s last match. The southpaw also made a valuable contribution of 24 runs* with the bat but Sunrisers failed to claim a win.

Earlier, Sundar spun his web around Delhi Capitals batters on Monday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Sundar got his mojo back as he dismissed three batters in an over to put Delhi Capitals on the backfoot.

Sundar got the wickets of DC skipper David Warner (21), Sarfaraz Khan (10) and Aman Hakim Khan (4) within six balls.

DC skipper Warner decided to break the shackles and played an aerial shot over square leg where Harry Brook took a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle. Warner once again played a slow knock of 21 runs in 20 balls. New batter Pandey took a single on the next ball to give the strike to Sarfaraz Khan who also went for a big shot and was caught at mid-wicket by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

While Aman Khan came into bat at number 6 and scored a boundary on the first ball. However, he threw his wicket on the next ball itself. The young batter charged down the ground to play a big shot but failed to read the line as edged it in the air and the catch was taken by Abhishek Sharma as Washington got his third scalp.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table with just two wins out of seven matches.

