Super Kings Academy to Launch Centre in Coimbatore, Seventh Facility in Tamil Nadu

The Super Kings Academy is set to launch its seventh centre in Tamil Nadu with a franchise-based facility at FE Sports Zone, Coimbatore.

The Super Kings Academy Coimbatore will be a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (4 turf, 2 matting and 2 Astro Turf) and floodlights. Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 will begin in December.

The academy will be located at 419/2A Villankurchi Village, Opposite Guruswamy Nagar, Thaneer Pandal, V.K Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore - 641004

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO K.S. Viswanathan said “Ever since we began Super Kings Academy in 2022, we have been getting requests to open a facility in Coimbatore. We are glad to establish an academy in this special city.

“Just like the city itself, the cricket talent in Coimbatore has shown a sharp rise over the years. Super Kings Academy will help expedite the development of cricket in the region by providing expert coaching methods and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“It is a matter of pride that Super Kings Academy now has centres in Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and now Coimbatore. We are happy to develop the future cricketers across the state."