Home » Cricket Home » Super Kings Academy to Launch Centre in Coimbatore, Seventh Facility in Tamil Nadu

Super Kings Academy to Launch Centre in Coimbatore, Seventh Facility in Tamil Nadu

Super Kings Academy will launch new centre in Coimbatore, it will be the seventh such facility in Tamil Nadu

Published By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 19:07 IST

Coimbatore, India

Super Kings Academy to launch new centre in Coimbatore. (Super Kings Academy Twitter)
Super Kings Academy to launch new centre in Coimbatore. (Super Kings Academy Twitter)

The Super Kings Academy is set to launch its seventh centre in Tamil Nadu with a franchise-based facility at FE Sports Zone, Coimbatore.

The Super Kings Academy Coimbatore will be a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (4 turf, 2 matting and 2 Astro Turf) and floodlights. Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 will begin in December.

The academy will be located at 419/2A Villankurchi Village, Opposite Guruswamy Nagar, Thaneer Pandal, V.K Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore - 641004

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO K.S. Viswanathan said “Ever since we began Super Kings Academy in 2022, we have been getting requests to open a facility in Coimbatore. We are glad to establish an academy in this special city.

“Just like the city itself, the cricket talent in Coimbatore has shown a sharp rise over the years. Super Kings Academy will help expedite the development of cricket in the region by providing expert coaching methods and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“It is a matter of pride that Super Kings Academy now has centres in Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and now Coimbatore. We are happy to develop the future cricketers across the state."

    • FE Sports Zone Executive Director, Chiraag P Majithia said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Super Kings Academy to develop cricket in Coimbatore. Students in the region will benefit from the exposure to Super Kings’ coaching methodologies and facilities.

    Coimbatore is producing plenty of cricketers and we hope to add to the rise of the sport in the city."

    About the Author

    Amrit Santlani

    first published: August 28, 2023, 19:07 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 19:07 IST
