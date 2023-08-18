Surat Businessman Planning To Present Virat Kohli With Diamond Bat To Celebrate 15 Years Of International Cricket Career

We’ve all heard a relative use the phrase ‘Worth its weight in gold’. Well, how about diamonds?

Well, a Surat businessman has set off on a path to prove his glittering take on the saying right as the ardent cricket fan is planning to express his gratitude by gifting one of India’s best cricketers celebrating 15 years of his career, Virat Kohli, a bat made with nothing but natural diamonds.

The Surat native gifted the talisman batsman a 1.04-carat diamond-studded bat, ahead of the World Cup this year, where Kohli will be expected to carry the weight of the nation on his shoulders once again and lead them to the promised land yet again.

The diamond bat is said to have cost upwards of 10 lakh rupees and took 3 days to be prepared by Utpal Mistry, a diamond technology expert based in Surat.

“A top cricketer of the country was to be gifted a natural diamond bat… we had the idea and we kept the skin of a rough diamond till polished. This was a very clear instruction because it was going to be a top Indian cricketer. He wanted to gift a natural diamond and not a lab-grown diamond’, said Mistry referring to the ornate bat.

Kohli, who is currently not a part of India’s squad for the T20I series against Ireland, will play an integral role in leading the batting order from out front in order to shoulder the scoring load and enable the seemingly shaky middle-order to play their natural game by easing the pressure off them.