Suresh Raina's Birthday Post For Son Rio is All Things Love

Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary celebrated the third birthday of their son Rio on Thursday. Offering glimpses of the celebrations, Suresh Raina, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Happy birthday to the shining star of our family, Rio! Your laughter, your hugs, and unconditional love have brought light to our lives and lifted us up during the most challenging moments. May every moment of your life be filled with laughter, love, and adventure. We hope that all your dreams come true and that you never lose the spark that makes you so special."

Suresh Raina’s heart-warming post went viral in no time as fans and many prominent figures wished Rio on his special day. Singer Guru Randhawa and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan penned down adorable birthday wishes for Rio.

“Happy birthday Rio Singh ji," Guru Randhawa wrote on Instagram.

Irfan Pathan, on the other hand, commented, “Happy Rio day."

A certain Twitter user had a special wish for Rio. “Happiest birthday to the cutest Rio. May god bless him with bundle of joy, happiness and laughter," the tweet read.

“Happy birthday Rio! Keep shining and never lose your spark! Happy birthday Rio, family love," tweeted another person.

Suresh Raina tied the knot with Priyanka Chaudhary at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2015. The couple welcomed their first kid- Gracia- in 2016. Raina and Priyanka were blessed with a baby boy- Rio- in 2020.

Coming back to on-field events, Suresh Raina was last seen in action during this year’s Legends League Cricket (LLC). Raina, who was plying his trade for India Maharajas in the competition, was up against Asia Lions in his last competitive fixture.

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in September last year after bidding adieu to international cricket in 2020. The Uttar Pradesh-born all-rounder took part in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. Raina last represented India, in the international circuit, against England during an ODI match in July 2018.

In IPL, Raina has more than five thousand runs to his name after playing 205 matches.

