Former CSK star named in Lanka Premier League 2023 auction list

Former India cricketer and one of the most successful batters for IPL side Chennai Super Kings, Suresh Raina’s name figures in the list of players who will go under the hammer during the Lanka Premier League 2023 auction, scheduled here on June 14.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday issued a list of international and domestic cricketers who will be up for auction in the five-team tournament, which will begin on July 31.

Raina, 36, a solid striker of the ball at the top of the order, played every season of the IPL tournament between 2008 and 2021, barring 2020 when he returned to India from the UAE — where the IPL was held due to Covid.

Raina has played 205 IPL matches and scored more than 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.

The India cricketer played for CSK and Gujarat Lions in the IPL and represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic tournaments.