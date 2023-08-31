Trends :BAN VS SLAsia Cup 2023Virat KohliMS DhoniMitchell Marsh
Home » Cricket Home » Surrey Sign Promising Indian Prospect Sai Sudharshan for Last 3 Games in County Championships

Surrey Sign Promising Indian Prospect Sai Sudharshan for Last 3 Games in County Championships

Sai Sudharshan hails from Tamil Nadu and rose through the ranks through the domestic leagues and made his way to break into the Gujarat Titans side led by Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

Curated By: Amar Sunil Panicker

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 19:21 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Sai Sudharshan stood out amongst the many Indian youngsters in the IPL with a fantastic knock of 96 in the IPL 2023 Final. (Image: AFP)
Sai Sudharshan stood out amongst the many Indian youngsters in the IPL with a fantastic knock of 96 in the IPL 2023 Final. (Image: AFP)

County cricket club, Surrey have signed the batter for Gujarat Titans and India A, Sai Sudharshan for the last three County Championship games of the current season. The young, 21-year old left-handed batter was in good form with big performances coming against Pakistan A where he scored a century in the ACC Emerging Cup as well as a fiery 96 in the final of IPL 2023.

Still young into his first-class career, Sai Sudharshan has scored 598 runs at a decent average of 42.71 in eight games.

Advertisement

The Director of Cricket of Surrey, Alec Stewart was quoted by Cricbuz saying, “Sai has come highly recommended to me by people I hugely respect, including a couple of the greats of the Indian game, who have seen and worked closely with him. Sai will add to the batting options for the final three games of the season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the dressing room."

READ MORE: ‘Run in Hard, Give Your Heart Out’: Sreesanth Continues Love Affair With Fast Bowling in T10 Cricket | Exclusive - News18

He further added, “With the busy schedule of international and domestic cricket around the world, I’m pleased to add Sai Sudharsan to our available squad of players."

Advertisement

Sai Sudharshan is set to be available for their next fixture against Warwickshire which will begin on September 3. He will become the club’s second overseas signing after bringing in West Indian international pacer, Kemar Roach. Amongst other overseas player include, Sean Abbot and Tom Lathan who are currently busy with international duties for Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Prithvi Shaw Will Return to Northamptonshire Return in 2024 - News18

Sai Sudharshan comes from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He had an impressive stint in the IPL where he was representing the Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya. He made his debut for the franchise in 2022 against the Punjab Kings at Braboune. He has since been a regular feature for the side since his left-handed batting can come in useful for the side. He is slowly picking himself up to be amongst the regulars. He came through the ranks of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) where he became the most expensive player in the domestic league having been acquired for over 20 Lakhs. This means that it is higher than his current salary at the IPL.

top videos
  • Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's Fans Wish Him & Team India All The Best For Big Clash

    • The young batter has shown a lot of promise and looks set to be amongst the main-stays of the Gujarat Titans in the latest season of the IPL.

    Follow us on

    first published: August 31, 2023, 19:21 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 19:21 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App