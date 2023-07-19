'Surya is 32-33 Years Old': Pakistan Batter Responds to Comparisons With India Star

Often being dubbed as Pakistan’s Suryakumar Yadav, young sensation Mohammad Haris has now responded to the comparison between him and the world’s top-ranked T20I batter.

Haris said comparing him with Surya is absolutely meaningless because of their age difference.

Haris, who is currently leading Pakistan A side in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, feels that he needs to work hard to reach the India star’s level.

“We shouldn’t compare between the two of us just yet, Surya is 32-33 years old, I am still a 22-year-old boy. To reach that stage I still have to put that work in," Haris was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While talking about his unorthodox shot selection and unconventional playing style, Haris admits he wants to make a name for himself as the new 360-degree cricketer.

“Surya has his own level, De Villiers had his own level, I am my own level well. I want to make a name for myself as a 360-degree cricketer, not use theirs," he said.

The Pakistan A cricket team, under the leadership of Haris, have so far remained unbeaten in the Emerging Asia Cup being played in Sri Lanka.

In their tournament opener, Pakistan A got the better of Nepal by four wickets. In their second match, they earned a comfortable 184-run victory against the United Arab Emirates A side.

Batting first, Pakistan A posted a solid total of 309 in that game with Haris scoring 55 off 46 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

The UAE team, during the run chase, folded for 125.

Having won their first two games, Haris’ leadership prowess is now expected to face a challenge as his side will be up against the table-toppers and arch-rivals India A today. A victory today will help Pakistan A in claiming the top spot in Group B standings ahead of the semi-finals.

At the senior level, Haris has so far represented Pakistan in 14 matches. In T20Is, his strike rate is 127.27.