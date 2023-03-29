'Definitely See' Suryakumar Yadav In ICC World Cup 2023 Squad, Says Former India Selector

India batter Suryakumar Yadav had a dismal run against the Australian side in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series where he was dismissed for a first-ball zero in all three encounters. The hosts eventually suffered a 1-2 series loss as well and SKY faced some heat on social media.

Former selector Sarandeep Singh, however, has put his weight behind the right-handed batter and said that Surya is a fantastic player and has the ability to turn it around for himself.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a fantastic cricketer. Just feel bad for him that he got out on zero in the three games against Australia but he has the ability to turn it around for himself," Singh said in an exclusive chat with News18 CricketNext.

“I definitely see him in the World Cup squad. It’s about backing the player. When we were the selectors, we used to have a plan and a team and we used to back them till the end.

“Moreover, SKY has been phenomenal in the last one year. He is batting exceptionally well. He has scored loads of runs in domestic cricket and has made his way into the side. So, if someone asks (for) my opinion, I would definitely give him another opportunity," he added.

The ex-India player further said that batting on the whole is a cause of concern for India at the moment as the openers and the middle-order haven’t been among the runs.

“Look, the number four spot was never a problem for us. Agree that there was a time when we had someone like Yuvraj Singh for that spot who did really well during his playing days. But presently, it’s not the number four spot that is a cause of concern or the reason behind the defeat. Instead, it is more about batting as a unit that hasn’t been able to perform. The openers and the middle-order haven’t been among the runs," Singh noted.

The 43-year-old also lavished praise on Rishabh Pant and admitted that the left-handed batter’s absence from the middle order has changed certain dynamics in the team.

“What happened with Rishabh Pant is really unfortunate for him, for Indian cricket and for his family. But he is a strong guy and he is recovering fast. But what he brings to the table in the middle-order and the kind of power-hitter he is, that’s surely missing," he said.

Asked if KL Rahul could find a place for himself in the playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Singh said that he would rather pick a young and in-form Shubman Gill in the side.

“Look, you move forward on the basis of your current form and if Shubman Gill is scoring 100s across formats, where will you play KL Rahul? You need to bring youngsters in and why not the WTC final? It’s just a matter of one Test match," he noted. “So, in the present scenario, I don’t really see a KL Rahul in the XI for the WTC final.

“Moreover, you need a proper wicket-keeper in the England conditions and KS Bharat did decently well against Australia. He batted well and is a very good wicket-keeper," Singh added.

Talking about Umran Malik, the former cricketer lauded the youngster and insisted that he should be given more chances and more game time.

“Umran Malik is the future but I don’t really understand why he is warming the bench. We don’t easily get a pacer bowling at 150 kmph. Just give him an opportunity. No player can directly go into a tournament like the World Cup. He would need game time," Singh said.

“Similarly, with Arshdeep Singh, for one-and-a-half years, he has been your number one bowler but just one bad series and he is out. I always feel that youngsters should be given a longer rope," he opined.

