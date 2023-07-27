Sanju Samson Dropped from Playing XI but Suryakumar Yadav Makes Him a Part of 1st ODI

The fans of Sanju Samson were left heartbroken on Thursday after not finding him in India’s playing XI for the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill forming a formidable opening pair, it was expected that Sanju will get the keeping duties and Ishan Kishan would be left out. But to the fans’ surprise, the team management opted to go the other way. Kishan was ahead of Samson in the pecking order while his fans vented out their aggression on social media, calling it a ‘biased’ team selection.

Though Sanju wasn’t physically present on the field, his jersey was. Suryakumar Yadav was seen fielding wearing the Kerala cricketer’s jersey as cameras panned towards him right at the beginning of the game as India opted to ball after winning the toss. The netizens were super quick to spot and share screenshots on social media.

It wasn’t the first time that Suryakumar took the field donning his teammate’s jersey. During last year’s West Indies tour, he was spotted donning Arshdeep Singh’s shirt in the second T20I in St Kitts. Surprisingly, fast bowler Avesh Khan also wore Arshdeep’s jersey and their pictures were all over the internet.