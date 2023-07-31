'Tu Hi Hai Humara Kachra': Suryakumar's Remarks on Kuldeep Heard on Stump Mic, Fans are Miffed - WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav has been a valuable asset for Team India in the white-ball games. However, the dynamic batter is struggling at the moment to prove a point, especially in the 50-overs format. In the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, Surya was served with an opportunity to fill the vacant No. 4 spot in the batting order. But unlike T20s, the latter failed to live up to the high standards he has set for himself.

Suryakumar has managed scores of 19 and 24, adding to the tally of his 17 innings without a fifty in ODIs. The fans are already disappointed with his performance and now, his remark on Kuldeep Yadav during the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday has left the followers vexed.

The incident took place in the 29th over of West Indies’ chase in Barbados. The hosts were 48 runs away from the series-levelling win and Kuldeep was bowling his seventh over. Meanwhile, Suryakumar, stationed at cover, was heard on the stump mic saying, “Tu hamara Kachra hai", referring to one of the famous characters from the iconic Bollywood movie Lagaan, who was a spin bowler.

The comment made was to cheer up Kuldeep who had cleaned up Shimron Hetmyer with a googly earlier in the game. The Chinaman bowler couldn’t pick any more wickets but Suryakumar’s remarks drew criticism from fans.

Here’s how they reacted:

Dravid defends Suryakumar

Despite a couple of underwhelming outings in the Caribbean tour, India head coach Rahul Dravid backed Suryakumar. The former thinks that, unlike T20, Suryakumar hasn’t played enough ‘competitive matches’ when it comes to one-day format and hence he’s still learning.