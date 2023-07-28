Revealed: Here's Why Suryakumar Yadav Played IND vs WI 1st ODI Wearing Sanju Samson's Jersey

Even though Sanju Samson wasn’t on the field during India’s first ODI against West Indies at the Kensington Oval, images of Suryakumar Yadav wearing Samson’s 9-number jersey took social media by storm.

It wasn’t the first occasion when an Indian player was seen wearing the jersey of his teammate, however, fans would definitely be interested in knowing why Surya was wearing Samson’s jersey.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Suryakumar didn’t receive his usual ‘Large’ size jersey, and due to a delay in the arrival of the jersey that would fit him, he went out to bat wearing Samson’s jersey.

The number 1 ranked T20I batter in the world received a ‘medium’ size jersey, while he usually prefers to wear a ‘large’ size. Surya informed the management regarding the same, and even though he agreed to do a photo shoot in the smaller-sized jersey, he had asked for a new kit.

According to ICC’s rules, players are not allowed to tape their names at the back and thus SKY was left with no choice but to play in Samson’s kit since he was not selected in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma and the Indian management decided to stick with Ishan Kishan behind the stumps, meaning Sanju was left out of the team.

Interestingly, Suryakumar may have to play the second ODI wearing one of his teammates’ jerseys. The report added that the BCCI has sent Surya’s jersey with the Indian players who are selected for the T20 team. Thus, he will have to wait for them to reach the Caribbean.