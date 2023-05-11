'I Kept Crying': KKR Spinner Suyash Sharma Reveals he Shaved His Head For Not Being Shortlisted After U-19 Trials

IPL has given platform to several young India cricketers to showcase their skills and few of them have even gone on to represent the national team becoming international.

Suyash Sharma is the latest in the list of uncapped India stars to have produced a series of eye-catching performances in the ongoing season of IPL. In his debut season, the legspinner, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders, has taken 10 wickets from eight matches so far at an average of 25.8 and an economy of 8.06.

Also Read: Graeme Swann’s Stunning Statement on Sanju Samson

Advertisement

The 19-year-old took three wickets on IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore as KKR cruised to a big win at Eden Gardens.

While he might be basking the glory of an impressive start to his IPL career, Suyash once shaved his head in dejection after failing to make the cut despite doing well at the U-19 selection trials.

“Last year I gave trials for U-19 and performed well," Suyash told IPL in an interview, “I wasn’t selected and then at between 12:30 am and 1 am, they put out a list but I was asleep. I got up around 3 and kept crying for two hours. I was told they want to see me bowl once. I went there but was told they won’t entertain me. I returned crying, came home and shaved my head. I was quite disappointed. Couldn’t believe despite doing well, this was happening to me."

Also Read: ‘India Cap Not Far Away From Rinku Singh’s Head‘

Suyash then began polishing his skills and eventually, it began reflecting on his performances.

“I vowed to work on my skills so much so that one day, they will call me up themselves. An then slowly hair started growing back, performances also improved so I decided to let them be. The hairstyle suited me and hence the long hair," Suyash said.

Suyash was picked by KKR at the IPL auction at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. However, he had no expectations of getting picked at the auction.

“I was appreciated during the (IPL) trials but wasn’t sure if it’s going to lead to selection. During auction, I was just returning from a 25-day trial. The moment I stepped out of the rickshaw, I got inundated with calls. It was then I relaised that probably I’ve been picked. My father was at the airport and he was also crying. Can’t explain that feeling. I was not at all expecting to be picked," Suyash recalled.