'Talk To Me In Hindi': RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed Recalls Funny Conversation With Dinesh Karthik

Facing tough opponents is not the only test that cricketers have to face on the field during a match. Language can often throw some daunting challenges to players whose first language is not English.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed shared a hilarious ‘language problem’ he had to deal with while conversing with his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Dinesh Karthik.

Sharing an anecdote of a previous edition of the IPL, “There was a flow while I was batting with Sherfane Rut`herford. When he got out and DK [Dinesh Karthik] bhai came in and in the same flow I said something in English. DK bhai was laughing and he said, ‘I am DK, talk to me in Hindi.’ In a situation like that, he was still so calm and that is why we see performances from him in pressure situations," Shahbaz was heard saying in a video shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Language mistake! Shahbaz Ahamad talks about his hilarious exchange with DK during a high-pressure chase, on RCB Podcast," Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

Shahbaz Ahmed was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. With Kolkata Knight Riders getting involved in the bidding war, Bangalore had to face a tough battle to acquire the services of the Haryana-born.

RCB, ultimately, roped him in for Rs 2.4 crores. After playing 32 matches in IPL, the 28-year-old has 13 wickets and 280 runs to his name. He also possesses a formidable strike rate of 116.67 in IPL. Shahbaz made his IPL debut in 2020.

Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, signed for Bangalore in IPL 2022. With 4386 runs under his belt, Karthik has a fine strike rate of 132.47 in IPL.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to secure a promising start to their IPL 2023 journey. After losing twice in their first three games, the Faf du Plessis-led side are now placed in seventh position on the IPL points table.

In their last match, Bangalore had to concede a heart-breaking one-wicket defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. The KL Rahul-led chased down a massive target of 213 to get the better of Bangalore in the game.

