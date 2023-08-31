Tanveer Sangha: Meet the Second Only Indian-Origin Cricketer to Represent Australia Who Picked 4 Wickets on Debut

Until Wednesday morning, Tanveer Sangha wasn’t supposed to play in Australia’s first T20I against South Africa, on Tuesday, he wasn’t even part of the Aussie squad but the stars aligned so well, that the youngster was picked and he registered four scalps announcing his arrival on the international stage.

The 21-year-old had arrived in Durban on Tuesday ahead of next week’s ODI series, but when he was in the hotel gym, he got a pat on his back. Adam Zampa revealed that he was not feeling well, having tested negative for COVID-19 but still feeling the effects of the illness, Sangha was still battling jetlag but he gave it a thumbs up!

By the end of the series opener, the youngster was picked in the playing XI and he proved the late call very much wise, having chipped in with four wickets, after becoming only the second Indian-origin cricketer to play for Australia after Gurinder Sandhu.

Advertisement

BAN 25/2 in 7.4 overs vs SL | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: Dhananjaya Strikes as BAN Openers Back in Hut Cheaply

Speaking after the massive 111-run win, newly crowned captain Mitchell Marsh who had smashed 92 runs in the game revealed that the youngster did ever so well to keep a check on his nerves with the sudden opportunity.

“He was pretty chilled and said he’s ready to go," Marsh told reporters in the post-match presser. “He got off the plane yesterday, wasn’t playing until this morning … I’m sure he was nervous, but you couldn’t tell," he added.

Sangha was playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, and the leg spinner is the youngest Australian to have a four-wicket haul to his name.

ALSO READ| India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash to Get Cancelled? Huge Threat Looms Large Over Blockbuster Game