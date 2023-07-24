India Need 8 Wickets to Win 2nd Test, West Indies 76/2 at Stumps on Day 4; Trail by 289 Runs

A dominant show from Team India on Day 4 meant that Rohit Sharma and Co. are within touching distance of winning the second Test against West Indies and inflicting a clean sweep ahead of the final day’s play.

Credit to Kraigg Brathwaite’s side for putting in some gritty displays with the bat on Day 3 and Day 4 as the team who had lost the previous match in 3 days continues to push India for a draw at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan smashed fifties as India declared their second innings at a modest 181/2, holding a lead of 364 runs. Having earlier restricted West Indies to 255 on Sunday, the Indian team invited the hosts to bat again in the third session after the entire second session was washed out due to rain.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: West Indies 76/2, Need 289 Runs to Win; India Need 8 Wickets

Therefore ahead of Day 5, it’s all to play for, West Indies need 289 runs to win the second Test, they have just 8 wickets in hand after Ravichandran Ashwin hunted Brathwaite for the fourth time in the series.

Kirk McKenzie also departed without troubling the scorers, however, opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul returned unbeaten at 24 off 98, while Jermaine Blackwood kept him company at 20 off 39 balls.

Earlier in the day, Mohammed Siraj registered the best-ever figures of his Test career as he completed a five-wicket haul, cleaning up the Windies’ tail after they began play at 229/5.

Within the first hour, the hosts lost all five wickets, India began their batting as they gave glimpses of ‘Jam-ball’ to the world scoring at a brisk rate.

Rohit registered the fastest fifty of his Test career, while Yashasvi could only score 37 before falling prey to Jomel Warrican.