Team India's Series Against Afghanistan Doubtful Due to Tight Schedule Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023: Report

Team India’s proposed three-match ODI series against Afghanistan is looking increasingly doubtful due to the tight schedule of the Men in Blue ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are having a hard time trying to squeeze the three white-ball games in the limited time period between the World Test Championship (WTC) final which will take place from June 7-11 and the series against West Indies from July 12 to August 13.

As per the original plan, the three games against Afghanistan were slated to be played between June 20 and 30 before Rohit Sharma’s men then leave for the Caribbean on July 7 to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

However, with Asia Cup slated to take place in September, the report adds that BCCI are worried about players getting enough rest ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place at home later in October-November.

The report further adds that there could be some other reasons as well why the India-Afghanistan series might be doubtful, one of them being the end of BCCI’s broadcast deal with Disney Star. A new tender regarding the same hasn’t yet come out, and the same could be a big roadblock.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) president Mirwais Ashraf is reportedly on Indian shores currently to attend the IPL 2023 final on May 28 on BCCI’s invitation. A meeting is expected to take place between the presidents of BCCI, and the respective boards of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to chalk out a possible solution for the Asia Cup 2023.

The India and Afghanistan series might also be discussed during the same, and the report also added that BCCI have received a schedule for the series against West Indies although they are likely to have a word with Cricket West Indies (CWI) before a final schedule is released.