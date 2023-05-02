Team India Topple Australia to Become New Number 1 Ranked Test Team in ICC Rankings

Rohit Sharma led Indian men’s cricket team has become the number 1 ranked Test team in the world, displacing Australia at the top of ICC’s Test ranking on Tuesday, May 2. In the latest released rankings by world cricket’s governing body, India moved past Australia with 121 rating points while Pat Cummins’ side dropped to second with 116 rating points.

This comes after the Indian team successfully retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 after beating Australia 2-1 in the highly anticipated 4-match Test series.

Courtesy of their win in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rohit’s side also qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final where they will be facing Australia in the summit clash which is scheduled to be hosted at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

While India finished second in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final standings behind table toppers Australia, they were able to secure a second-place finish, thus sealing their place in a second consecutive WTC final.

In the inaugural WTC final, Virat Kohli-led Indian team finished second-best to New Zealand but Rohit’s forces will be hoping to win the final in London and bring home an ICC trophy after the Champions Trophy which India won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni in 2013.

In the latest released rankings from ICC, Team India also retained their number 1 crown in the T20I rankings. With 267 rating points, India are slightly ahead of the reigning T20 World Cup champs England who are second, with 267 rating points.

When it comes to the ODI rankings, Rohit’s side have some ground to make as they are currently third in ICC’s ODI rankings. Australia lead the way in terms of ODI rankings with 113 points, New Zealand are second, level on 113 ratings, and so are India in third.

