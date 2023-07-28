India's ODI World Cup Hopefuls Need to Regain Match Fitness Before Asia Cup 2023

“Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland…"

BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement on Jasprit Bumrah came like a breath of fresh air on an evening where suspense around the changes in the 2023 World Cup schedule continued. Shah didn’t divulge much on the possible tweaks in the schedule announced last month but gave a very positive update on the speedster who has been missing from action since September last year.

As News18 CricketNext had reported on June 18, BCCI and the team management wanted to ease Bumrah back into the set-up during the three T20Is vs Ireland in August and give him game time before the Asia Cup and World Cup. Since our report, Bumrah took giant strides towards match fitness under the watchful eyes of VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy and returned to bowling with full intensity. An official update from the BCCI last week revealed that the speedster will be assessed further after practice games.

“The two fast bowlers (Prasidh Krishna and Bumrah) are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," a BCCI release had stated.

While Bumrah’s return will be a big boost to the Indian bowling attack in a very important white-ball year, the word around other players undergoing rehab at the NCA is very positive too. Both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, India’s first-choice options in the middle order, have resumed batting in the nets and are nearing a return to the Blues.

No direct selection

With no domestic tournament before the World Cup, the recovering lot is in a race against time to be match-fit before the Asia Cup as there will be no direct selections for the World Cup. Shah insisted that “consistency in selection" will be followed during the Asia Cup and World Cup and Ireland tour will be an exception as the Men in Blue are likely to rest their ODI regulars for the Ireland T20Is.

“There will be consistency (in selection) apart from Ireland tour. There will be consistency during Asia Cup and World Cup. Leave it to BCCI, we will do best," says Shah. Is there a possibility of direct selections for the World Cup? “Koi sawaal hi nahi hai (no question of that happening)," came BCCI secretary’s crisp response.

BCCI’s top boss also addressed injury concerns in the Indian camp right now and how the continuous travel to different parts of the world allows very little time for the players to recover. In another good news, he added that 80% of players have passed fitness tests.

“80% of the players have passed the fitness tests. For survival of other boards, we have to tour everywhere. We are right now in West Indies, then team will go to Ireland and then Asia Cup. There is no time for players," says Shah.

Domestic cricket priority

The Indian cricket board wants to keep domestic cricket as its top priority and every available player, with NCA’s nod, will have to represent their respective state/zone in domestic competitions. Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara and Surykumar Yadav, after they not picked for West Indies Tests, turned out for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

“Whichever player will not be part of the team will, with NCA’s permission, play domestic cricket. Just like Suryakumar Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara played. For us, domestic cricket is priority too," says Shah.

Shadow/ A tours to resume