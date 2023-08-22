'Great to have KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Back But They Need to..': Gambhir's Major Warning For Duo Ahead of Asia Cup

Team India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 was announced on Monday and fans were relieved to have both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer included in the 17-man travelling party. Rahul and Iyer have been recovering from their respective injuries after undergoing surgeries earlier this year. The pair have been playing some match simulations at NCA in Bengaluru and according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, while Iyer is completely fit, Rahul has suffered a niggle but it is not related to his thigh injury.

The middle-order batters are expected to join up with the rest of the squad for a seven-day camp in NCA at Bengaluru to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023 which will get underway on August 30.

India’s first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 and it remains to be seen whether Iyer and Rahul will feature in the high-octane clash. The BCCI also have to announce the ICC World Cup squad on September 5, meaning Rohit Sharma and the management will have two games to asses all the players and finalize a 15-man roster.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has issued a major warning to the returning duo, saying that they must prove their form, and both Iyer and Rahul shouldn’t be drafted into the side based on their stature but on their performances.

Speaking to Star Sports on the Selection Day Show, Gambhir stressed the need to prioritize players who are in peak form, he gave the example of Tilak Varma who has been handed his maiden ODI call-up.

“One thing is clear; there is no front runner for a position when you are trying to win the World Cup. Form and impact are important. The players who are in form need to be picked, rather than those who are not. Let it be Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, or anybody," said Gambhir.

“If Tilak Varma is in better form than someone, if Suryakumar Yadav is in better form than Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan, then you need to start that player. Because the World Cup comes once in four years, you don’t go and see who is a front runner or not," he added.

