Home » Cricket Home » Alcohol Products, Betting, Crypto: List of Brand Categories Banned by BCCI to be Team India's Title Sponsor

Alcohol Products, Betting, Crypto: List of Brand Categories Banned by BCCI to be Team India's Title Sponsor

As the BCCI invites application tenders for the national team's title sponsors, it has also shared separate payment details for Indian and overseas entities

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 18:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The BCCI has released a list of brand categories that won't be allowed to apply as Team India's title sponsor
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday invited tender applications for the national team’s – men, women and age group – title sponsors. The board’s contract with edu-tech company Byju’s ended in the previous financial year which means the Indian teams are currently with a title sponsor. The BCCI recently roped in Adidas as the new kit sponsor of Team India and is now looking for new title sponsors.

On Wednesday, the BCCI rolled out an official statement for the same. The bid document can be bought for a non-refundable fee of ₹5 lakh and the last date of purchase will be June 26.

‘You’re Almost There… ‘: Avesh Khan Presses Restart Button Ahead of Crucial Season | Exclusive

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid," the statement read.

The BCCI has also shared separate payment details for Indian and overseas entities. However, not all entities are eligible to apply for the Indian cricket teams’ title sponsorship, even if they want to. The Indian cricket board has already released a list of brand categories which won’t be entertained at all.

In the Annexure B of the official document, BCCI listed the following brand categories which are banned:

(A) Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer;

(B) Alcohol Products;

(C) Betting;

(D) Cryptocurrency;

(E) Real Money Gaming (Except Fantasy Sports Gaming);

(F) Tobacco; and

(G) One which is likely to offend public morals such as, including but not limited to, pornography.

    The BCCI is committed to upholding ethical standards. By setting these restrictions, the Indian cricket board aims to ensure that the selected entity represents values that align with the spirit of the game and resonates positively with the team and its fanbase.

    first published: June 15, 2023, 18:35 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 18:37 IST
