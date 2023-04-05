'Technically Correct Player, Doesn't Try to Smack The Ball': Parthiv Patel Praises B Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudarshan has made quite an impression through his well-compiled half-century against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday night. With GT wobbling, Sudarshan showed maturity as he played the anchor role to perfection while scoring an unbeaten 62 to take his team over the line.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel observed how the youngster didn’t go ballistic as is the demand of the T20 format but instead played the situation to keep Gujarat steady despite early jolts.

“Sudarshan is 21 years old. He’s been playing first-class cricket for the last two years. If you watch him bat, you’ll think he is a very technically correct player. He doesn’t try to smack the ball. There are benefits to him having played last season as well and when you play for a winning team, it changes your mentality. You know that you have players that can create some room and manage a game, which gives you a little time. He showed great maturity with the way he was batting tonight, and this will benefit him in the future," Patel said on JioCinema.

India legend Anil Kumble noted how GT ensure to not give away too many runs and then back themselves to chase down the target.

“Today, it was 3-down and all the big stars gone. Shubman Gill was gone, Saha got out, and his captain Hardik Pandya got out. Both the Tamil Nadu guys (Vijay Shankar and Sudharsan) got together and put together a partnership. Gujarat has always created that aura about themselves ‘we’ll restrict you to 160 and get that’," said Kumble.

He said Sudharsan constructed his innings perfectly.

“With an impact player, it makes it even easier for them. Sai Sudharsan constructed the innings perfectly," Kumble said.

With their second win of the season, GT have reclaimed the top spot on the points table. They now have a break of four days before returning to action against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

