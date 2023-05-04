'Thala' MS Dhoni's Unreal Craze in Lucknow, Fans Wait To Catch A Glimpse of CSK Skipper in Rain

The craze of Mahendra Singh Dhoni can never be restricted by any difficulties. This was proved again when a huge crowd turned up at Lucknow’s Ekana Sports City amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday, May 3. The crowd might have been eager to watch Dhoni in his iconic action, but cruel weather played a spoilsport during the IPL clash between Chennai and Lucknow Super Giants.

The fans did not lose hope as they waited till Dhoni came out of the stadium and boarded the team bus. A clip going viral on Twitter shows a massive crowd waiting with their mobile phones to click a picture of the World Cup-winning skipper.

The crazy scenes in Lucknow have received significant traction from social media users as well. A fan said that the excitement among the people was a clear denotation of MS Dhoni’s popularity across every city in India.

Another fan predicted this craze might be the reason behind calling MS Dhoni “Thala."

A person acknowledged, “No player other than Thala (MS Dhoni) enjoys such a massive fanbase."

The official Twitter page of the IPL shared a video, which demonstrated the fandom of MS Dhoni in Lucknow. The stands turned yellow with fans showing off their special messages for the legendary captain. The toss got delayed due to a heavy shower. But when it resumed and Dhoni stepped onto the ground, people welcomed him with the loudest of cheers.

MS Dhoni won the toss and sent Lucknow to bat first. The hosts appeared to be helpless in front of the Chennai bowlers. They lost five of their batters for just 44 runs. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni tried to pull Lucknow out of the situation, stitching a crucial 59-run partnership.

Pooran was dismissed for 20 but Badoni stuck to the crease and continued the rescue operation. The young Indian batter had reached 59 runs off 33 deliveries and the Super Giants were at 125 for 7 wickets when the rain came into play. The precipitation got heavier around 6 PM when the match was called off.

The Chennai bowlers were at the top of their games against Lucknow. Moen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana each folded up with two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja got one under his belt. As the game could not decide a winner, both Lucknow and Chennai received one point each.

