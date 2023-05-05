Yuvraj Singh's Cheeky Take on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Altercation After LSG vs RCB Game

The 2023 edition of the IPL has already produced some memorable moments. But one incident that has made headlines for all the wrong reasons was the post-match altercation between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s former skipper Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir after RCB’s win over LSG at the Ekana Stadium.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media platform Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his teammates of years past with a post that read “I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh What say guys? @GautamGambhir @imVkohli @Sprite"

RCB made 126 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 over batting first and managed to bundle out LSG for a mere 108 runs.

The game witnessed animated exchanges between the batsman par excellence, Kohli and Afghani youngster Naveen-ul-Haq. With memories of RCB’s loss to the same opposition in the previous encounter between the sides, and the gloating that followed it, Kohli was set on giving it back.

Kohli even went as far as showing the sole of his shoe in an act of disrespect towards the overseas player during the second innings, but things did not flare up just yet.

Things turned ugly during the post-game handshake between the teams, when Naveen and Kohli were spotted in a heated verbal exchange before Gambhir intervened.

The 41-year-old was infuriated by Kohli’s abuse towards his team members, who he said were like his family. To which Kohli replied in a stern manner and asked Gambhir to keep his family in control.

BCCI did not take lightly to the altercation and fined both Kohli and Gambhir their entire match fee, while Naveen was fined 50 per cent of his match income.

