Trends :DC VS RCB LIVEDC VS RCB Dream11CSK VS MICSK VS MI Dream11CSK VS MI Pitch Report
Home » Cricket Home » Yuvraj Singh's Cheeky Take on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Altercation After LSG vs RCB Game

Yuvraj Singh's Cheeky Take on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Altercation After LSG vs RCB Game

IPL 2023: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to the social media platform Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his teammates of years past following the pair's ill-tempered face-off after RCB's win over LSG

Advertisement

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir (Twitter)
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir (Twitter)

The 2023 edition of the IPL has already produced some memorable moments. But one incident that has made headlines for all the wrong reasons was the post-match altercation between Royal Challengers Bangalore’s former skipper Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir after RCB’s win over LSG at the Ekana Stadium.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Clinch Thriller Against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Runs

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media platform Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his teammates of years past with a post that read “I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh What say guys? @GautamGambhir @imVkohli @Sprite"

Advertisement

RCB made 126 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 over batting first and managed to bundle out LSG for a mere 108 runs.

RELATED NEWS

The game witnessed animated exchanges between the batsman par excellence, Kohli and Afghani youngster Naveen-ul-Haq. With memories of RCB’s loss to the same opposition in the previous encounter between the sides, and the gloating that followed it, Kohli was set on giving it back.

Kohli even went as far as showing the sole of his shoe in an act of disrespect towards the overseas player during the second innings, but things did not flare up just yet.

ALSO READ| ‘He Said Sai Kishore and I Said Rashid Khan’: GT Skipper Hardik Pandya Reveals Time he Defied Coach Ashish Nehra During IPL 2022 Final

Things turned ugly during the post-game handshake between the teams, when Naveen and Kohli were spotted in a heated verbal exchange before Gambhir intervened.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old was infuriated by Kohli’s abuse towards his team members, who he said were like his family. To which Kohli replied in a stern manner and asked Gambhir to keep his family in control.

BCCI did not take lightly to the altercation and fined both Kohli and Gambhir their entire match fee, while Naveen was fined 50 per cent of his match income.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

first published: May 05, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 08:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week