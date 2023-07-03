'That's All You’ll be Remembered For': Furious Stuart Broad Mocks Alex Carey And Australia After Jonny Bairstow Run Out

Dramatic scenes engulfed the Lord’s when an under-arm throw from Alex Carey caught Jonny Bairstow short of his crease on the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test.

England were halfway through in the chase of 371 when Bairstow was stunned by the bizarre dismissal. After dodging a bouncer from Cameron Green, the England keeper-batter instantly got up, marked his guard, and walked towards Ben Stokes who was stationed at the non-striker’s end.

It wasn’t the first time that Bairstow left his crease early. TV replays showed that he made a habit of walking outside the crease early. Probably Carey had noted the pattern before giving a shot at it. While the Englishman was shocked and baffled, TV umpire Marais Erasmus gave him out straight away.

The incident wasn’t welcomed by the English crowd at the Lord’s who booed the Aussies. Even the MCC members in the pavilion’s long room took potshots at the likes of Usman Khawaja and David Warner. On the other hand, English pacer Stuart Broad also didn’t like Australia’s way of dismissing Bairstow and in return, he tried mocking Carey and other Australians while batting with Stokes.

Broad immediately let his frustrations show as the stump mic caught him telling Carey, “That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that."

The English pacer also shouted at Australia captain Pat Cummins, ranting, “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket".

The England pace bowler kept up his barrage as he exchanged angry words with Australian fielders and mockingly tapped his bat in his crease after each delivery to ensure he didn’t depart the same way as Bairstow.

A bitter row about the ‘spirit of cricket’ was underway, with furious fans chanting ‘cheats’ and England’s players clearly angry Australia did not withdraw their appeal on grounds of fair play.