'The Best Finisher Ever': Twitter Explodes After MS Dhoni's Innings Against RR at Chepauk

MS Dhoni rolled back the years during Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Rajasthan Royals. The talismanic wicketkeeper-batter smashed 32 runs off just 17 balls to take Chennai close to a win at Chepauk Stadium.

But Dhoni’s heroics with the bat went in vain as Chennai eventually fell short by three runs. Despite Chennai’s defeat, fans are over the moon after watching Dhoni’s scintillating knock.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

In fact, Dhoni’s knock was a hot topic of discussion on Twitter and the former India captain was trending on the microblogging site for many hours. Fans are also praising Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson for his words on Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

One fan shared Samson’s picture from the post-match presentation and shared what the Kerala batter had said about Dhoni’s knock.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

“No data, nothing works against MS Dhoni. You have to respect the guy and what he can do," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

Fans were in agreement with Samson and praised the entertaining knock from Dhoni.

One fan wrote, “He knows who’s GOAT."

Another fan replied, “Love you Mahi. The best finisher the world cricket ever produced. Love from Virat fan."

Advertisement

“No one can match Dhoni’s six-hitting style with high back lift and boom. Wow treat to watch," read one tweet.

Advertisement

While chasing Rajasthan’s total of 175 runs, Chennai didn’t have a great start and lost in form Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over. Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane kept the home side in the game.

In the end, it all came down to Chennai’s old warhorse MS Dhoni. With Sandeep Sharma bowling the final over of the match, Chennai still needed 21 runs.

Sandeep bowled in wayward fashion initially and even got hit for two back-to-back leg-side sixes. But the wily bowler bounced back to nail a couple of yorkers and restrict Dhoni in his tracks.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

While the four-time champions lost the match, fans will take heart from Dhoni’s performance.

Dhoni’s power-hitting game is a positive sign for CSK.

If the legendary skipper continues his forms in the upcoming matches, CSK will fancy their chances to lift the trophy for the fifth time, in what could also be his last IPL season as a player.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here