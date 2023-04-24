'The Best is Yet to Come': Ajinkya Rahane Learning 'New Things' Under 'Mahi Bhai' at CSK Camp

The yellow jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seems to have brought out the best version of Ajinkya Rahane in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The veteran Indian batter announced his debut for the franchise with a 19-ball fifty and since then, he has cemented his place in the playing XI. On Sunday night, he fired a 29-ball 71 with the help of 5 sixes and 6 boundaries as CSK posted a mammoth 235/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. In reply, the hosts suffered a 49-run defeat despite half-centuries from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh.

This was Rahane’s second half-century in the ongoing season. He scored 61 against Mumbai Indians and then, registered a couple of thirty-plus scores, against RCB and RR, before playing a scintillating knock against the Knight Riders on Sunday night. He has scored 209 runs so far in the tournament and possesses a magnificent strike rate of 199.04.

Rahane was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ following a ravishing knock against KKR. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Indian batter said he has been enjoying his outings for CSK but the best is yet to come.

“Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, your mind is right then you’ll be fine. I’m just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that, I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum. I’ve enjoyed all my knocks so far, I still feel the best is yet to come," Rahane said.

Speaking about his experience of playing under MS Dhoni in the IPL after years, Rahane said, “It is a great learning, I’ve played under Mahi bhai for India for many years, and now even at CSK it has been a great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform."

The 49-run win against KKR took the Super Kings to the top of the points table. Dhoni & Co will fly to Jaipur for their next fixture against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

