The Changemakers of Indian Sports

Women in sports are making huge strides! From professional leagues to college and high school level, women are proving that they can compete with the best of the best. Women today are inspiring the next generation of female athletes to reach for their goals and dreams. The female superpower is proving to the world that they can not only compete but also excel in the world of sports. Supporting women in sports is a great way to nurture young talent and create a brighter future for generations to come.

Women in sports are also breaking gender stereotypes, which was a much-needed move. From the NFL and NBA to the Olympics, women are showing that they are just as capable as men when it comes to athletics.

Advertisement

2023 began with glorious victory for The Shafali Varma-led Indian women’s under 19 team as they defeated England comprehensively by 7 wickets in the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup to win the cup. This was India’s first ICC world title in women’s cricket in any format. This however is the result of dedication and hard work of our women cricketers over the years. Indian women’s cricket team has made significant progress in the last five years.

Here are some of their greatest achievements during this period:

Reaching the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup commendable Winning the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup Winning the 2021 Women’s T20 Challenge Winning the 2018 Women’s T20I series against South Africa Winning the 2017 Women’s Quadrangular series

These achievements show that the Indian women’s cricket team is improving and becoming more cutthroat in international cricket. They have been able to defeat some of the top teams in the world and win tournaments, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India has the potential to be a game-changer for women’s cricket in the country.

Advertisement

Here are some reasons why:

Increased visibility: The WPL provides a platform for women cricketers to showcase their talent and skills. It can attract more fans, sponsors, and media attention, which can help raise the profile of women’s cricket in India.

Development of talent: The WPL can help in the development of young talent in the country and around the cricketing world. It can provide a professional environment for players to hone their skills, learn from experienced coaches, and compete against the best in the world.

Advertisement

Increased participation: The WPL can encourage more women to take up cricket. With a professional league in place, women can aspire to play at the highest level and pursue a career in cricket.

Boost to the national team: The WPL can serve as a feeder system to the Indian women’s national team. With more players getting exposed to professional cricket, we will have a pool of talented players that can shape up our national team.

Advertisement

Cricket is not the only sport in which Indian women athletes have been doing very well, our performance in non-cricket sports also has been exemplary as our women athletes have been performing at the world stage and winning medals for the country. I remember some of the greatest victories and performances of our women athletes over the years.

PV Sindhu - Silver medal at 2016 Rio Olympics and Bronze medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics in Badminton

Silver medal at 2016 Rio Olympics and Bronze medal at 2021 Tokyo Olympics in Badminton Mary Kom - Bronze medal at 2012 London Olympics in Boxing, and six-time World Boxing Championship gold medallist

Bronze medal at 2012 London Olympics in Boxing, and six-time World Boxing Championship gold medallist Saina Nehwal - Bronze medal at 2012 London Olympics and gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games in Badminton

Bronze medal at 2012 London Olympics and gold medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games in Badminton Sakshi Malik - Bronze medal at 2016 Rio Olympics in Wrestling

Bronze medal at 2016 Rio Olympics in Wrestling Dipa Karmakar - First Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games in 52 years, finished fourth in the women’s vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

First Indian female gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games in 52 years, finished fourth in the women’s vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Dutee Chand - Silver medal in 100m and 200m at the 2018 Asian Games, and 2019 World University Games gold medallist in Athletics

Silver medal in 100m and 200m at the 2018 Asian Games, and 2019 World University Games gold medallist in Athletics Manika Batra - Four gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Table Tennis

Four gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Table Tennis Hima Das - 2018 World U20 Athletics Championships gold medallist in 400m and 4x400m relay, and silver medallist at 2018 Asian Games in Athletics

2018 World U20 Athletics Championships gold medallist in 400m and 4x400m relay, and silver medallist at 2018 Asian Games in Athletics Sania Mirza - Six-time Grand Slam doubles winner and former World No.1 in Women’s Tennis doubles

There are plenty opportunities for women in sports.

Advertisement

Here are a few examples:

Professional Sports Leagues: Women’s Premier League (WPL) has shown the way for other professional leagues for women, like football, Kabaddi, Volleyball and more to consider setting up leagues for women. These leagues can potentially provide opportunities for women to train and compete at the highest level and earn a living through their athletic abilities.

Coaching and Management: Women can also pursue careers as coaches, trainers, and managers in the sports industry. This provides opportunities for women to use their knowledge and experience to help athletes succeed and build a career in the industry.

Media and Broadcasting: Women can also pursue careers in sports media and broadcasting, providing analysis and commentary on games and events. This allows them to use their knowledge of the sport to inform and engage fans.

Sports Medicine: Women can also pursue careers in sports medicine, including physical therapy, athletic training, and sports psychology. This provides an opportunity to work with athletes to help them perform at their best and recover from injuries.

Women in sports are challenging the notion that women cannot be competitive or excel in traditionally male-dominated sports. This is encouraging more females to pursue their dreams in the world of sport. Women in sports are helping to create a more inclusive environment and are encouraging more females to take up professional sports. These superwomen are an inspiration to young girls and are paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive world.

In conclusion, the impact of these inspiring women in the field of sports cannot be overstated. Their achievements and dedication have not only broken-down gender barriers but have also ignited a passion in countless young Indian girls to pursue their dreams in sports. Through their perseverance and excellence, these women have set a shining example for the next generation of female athletes in India and beyond.

Vinit Karnik is Head of sports, esports and live entertainment, GroupM South Asia

Get the latest Cricket News here