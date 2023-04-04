'The GOAT Finisher': Fans Astounded by MS Dhoni’s 20th Over Statistics in IPL

Chennai Super Kings made a triumphant return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — on Monday. The four-time champions registered a sensational win against Lucknow Super Giants in their first home game in four years. For millions of die-hard fans, CSK’s win was even more special as MS Dhoni had managed to recreate the old magic on his grand homecoming.

The talismanic wicketkeeper-batter smacked two sixes off two of the three balls he faced to propel Chennai’s total to 217 in the first innings. Furthermore, Dhoni’s whirlwind knock whipped up a storm on Twitter. Many fans heaped praise on the 41-year-old for showcasing his tremendous six-hitting ability.

One fan even shared Dhoni’s astonishing stats as a batter in the 20th over in IPL. “MS Dhoni in the 20th over in IPL: Runs – 679, Balls – 277, Strike Rate - 245.12, Sixes – 55, Fours – 49, The GOAT finisher - Dhoni," read the fan’s tweet.

This tweet has gone viral with over 100,000 views on the microblogging site in just a few hours.

The 20th over is very crucial in a T20 match as it can change the whole complexion of the game. Therefore, Dhoni’s amazing numbers in the slog overs are proof of the fact that he is a genuine match-winner.

LSG captain, KL Rahul, won the toss and opted to field first. But his decision backfired as Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his imperious form and stitched together a 110-run opening partnership with Devon Conway.

The likes of Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali also chipped in with the bat as the hosts cruised towards 200 runs. Dhoni provided the final flourish with the bat in the 20th over by launching an all-out attack on LSG’s premier pacer Mark Wood. In the process, he also completed 5000 runs in IPL.

At halftime, it looked like CSK would complete a ruthless win over LSG. But Kyle Mayers had other ideas as he provided the perfect start to his team. Mayers smoked 53 runs off just 22 balls to keep LSG in the game.

However, LSG’s middle order underperformed and the visitors fell short by 12 runs in the end. Dhoni will be mighty pleased with the performance of his team. He will hope that CSK plays similarly for the rest of the tournament.

