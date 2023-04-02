'The Greatest RCB Player': Twitter Hails Captain Faf du Plessis for His Blistering Half-century Against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis announce his arrival to the league with a magnificent half-century on Sunday night. Batting against Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener. the dashing South African batter notched up his fifty off just 29 deliveries while chasing a 172-run target against the 5-time champions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Du Plessis walked out to open with former skipper Virat Kohli and the duo had a blast while batting at their home ground. As the IPL returns to its original module of home and away game, it was the first time when Faf was batting in front of the home crowd as the leader of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The duo brought up the fifty-partnership by the end of the powerplay, leaving no-stone unturned to humiliate the Mumbai bowling attack.

The RCB skipper smashed maximums in pairs. In just the 3rd over of the chase, he hit Jason Behrendorff, who came in as an impact player, for back-to-back sixes. Later, in the 10th over, Du Plessis smashed back-to-back sixes to Hrithik Shokeen and reached his fifty.

Faf du Plessis charismatic batting not only just set the Chinnaswamy stadium on fire but also set social media ablaze.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians rode on Tilak Varma’s stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a competitive 171 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sent in to bat, five-time champions MI had a poor start but Varma, coming off a successful last season, delivered the goods as he held the innings together with an unbeaten 46-ball 84-run knock.

RCB bowlers had reduced MI to 20 for three in 5.2 overs after skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl but Varma played a lone hand, adding 50 and 48 with Nehal Wadhera (21) and Arshad Khan (15 not out) for the fifth and eighth wickets respectively.

