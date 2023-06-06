'The Return of Virat': ICC Pay Stunning Tribute to Kohli Ahead of WTC Final 2023

An ODI century against Sri Lanka in Vizag, followed by a Test ton against Australia in Ahmedabad to break the jinx in the longest format of the game and then a fantastic IPL season – all of these have led to a feeling that Virat Kohli will go all guns blazing against the Aussies when India take the field in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at The Oval on Wednesday.

Kohli has had a great cricketing year so far and now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see his class against the Dukes ball on a spicy English track.

Kohli ended as the second-highest run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India pocketed 2-1 earlier this year. He scored 297 runs in 6 innings at an average of close to 50. His brilliance against the Aussies is a very well-known fact and that drives the fans to a highly electrifying match-up at the Oval – featuring ‘King Kohli’ and the Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Star and Scott Boland.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash in England, the ICC rolled out an animated collage of Kohli, portraying him as the superhero of Test cricket. The global cricketing body highlighted his return to form right on time as India chase their first WTC title, after having lost it for the first time to New Zealand in 2021.

“Virat Kohli is back in roaring form just in time for the #WTC23 Final," the tweet read.

Meanwhile, former head coach Ravi Shastri has asserted that the viewers will witness a different version of Kohli altogether in the WTC final. Speaking with the ICC, Shastri said if the star batter gets 20 runs to start with, he will have a blast on the English soil.

