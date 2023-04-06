'The Secret is...': AB de Villiers' Guru Mantra to Struggling Suryakumar Yadav

January 7. Suryakumar Yadav lights up Rajkot with the second fastest T20I hundred by an Indian. It took him a mere 45 balls to get to what was his third century in the format. SKY was the toast of cricketing world.

Fast forward to March 22. In a stunning reversal of fortune, Suryakumar has dismissed for a golden duck in an ODI for the third time in a row.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The three ducks against Australia might have a story of their own but the bigger picture was Suryakumar losing his stunning form with ODI remaining a format he’s yet to crack.

Advertisement

It was through consistently dishing out top performances in IPL that Suryakumar was finally able to make the national selectors sit up and take notice. The current season hasn’t started well for the MI mainstay as he laboured to a 16-ball 15 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an eight-wicket defeat.

It’s just the start of the tourney for Suryakumar and MI as there’s plenty of time to get back into his rhythm of old.

While he struggles, South Africal legend AB de Villiers has advised the India star to not panic and change his game plan.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

“He (Surya) is probably in that phase now where he needs to do something. But the secret of it all is not to panic and not to change your game plan. He has got to stick to what has been working for him over the years," De Villiers told news agency PTI.

“Yes, maybe, he can try and remember ‘what are my basics’ or ‘what did I do very well when I was just consistently scoring runs’ and because obviously he took his game to a completely different level," he added.

Advertisement

Along with that, De Villiers has also asked Suryakumar to forget what’s expected of him. “It is not a bad thing just to come a level down and spend a little time in there before you pop out again. You cannot always score 100 off 40 balls it is not always going to happen," he said.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

“That is something I had to learn the hard way with the Chinnaswamy crowd going, expecting me to score a hundred in every game. I sometimes had to tell myself, ‘you know what AB let’s be honest here, you are not reading the ball very. Just make sure you go run-a-ball and give Virat the strike or just get someone else on’. And then slowly and surely I get one good shot and then I am back in the game’," de Viliers said.

Advertisement

“There will always be a sign when you get into good form; there will be a bad delivery from the bowler or you will hit a good straight drive and then you can be say hold on, I am back in form and let’s hurt the bowlers".

Per De Villiers batting is similar to driving a car and Surya currently is stuck in the second gear. “You just have to manage the gears I call them gears between first and the fifth gear, where I am at the moment. He is probably in the second gear at the moment. Respect the fact that you are in second gear, find a way to get to the third and you can push from there," said the former RCB batter.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here