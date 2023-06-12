‘They Lost It In Their Minds When…’: Virender Sehwag’s Stinging Verdict On India's WTC Final Loss to AUS

Team India’s chances of winning their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final were shattered after they were thrashed by Australia in the final by 209 runs. While the Indian side failed miserably on the field, their team selection also appeared to be a bit controversial.

The omission of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was one such decision which baffled both cricket fans and experts in equal measure. Former India batter Virender Sehwag recently shared his take on the matter. Praising the victorious Australian cricket team, the World Cup-winning cricketer suggested that Team India should have included Ashwin in their playing XI for the WTC final.

“Congratulations to Australia on winning the WTC Final. They are the deserved winners. India lost it in their minds when they decided to exclude Ashwin against a left-handed heavy attack. Plus the top order needed to bat better. Need to have better mindset and approach to win championships," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh also was among the experts who questioned India’s team selection. Citing a similar mistake committed by Australia previously, Waugh stated that he would have picked Ashwin.

“We made the same blunder four years ago in the Ashes. The Oval is always tricky. I would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling. That is why I can’t believe he isn’t playing because he has got five Test centuries as well. It is very strange," PTI quoted Waugh as saying by AAP.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s leading wicket-taker in the current WTC cycle, lost out to Ravindra Jadeja in the WTC final.

The Aussie bowling attack on Day 5 turned out too much to handle for the Indian batsmen. Chasing a mammoth total of 444, India were bowled out for 234. Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill were failed to deal with the Australian bowlers.