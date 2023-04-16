'They're Ready for a New Match': Kaif Lauds GT Skipper Hardik Pandya Ahead of RR Clash in Ahmedabad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 23 is going to be a cracker of a contest that will see the last season’s finalists locking horns with each other in Ahmedabad. Both teams have a similar journey this season – won three out of four games and placed right at the top half of the points table. The side that wins tonight will bag the top spot on the tally with the most number of points.

Last year when the two teams squared off against each other in the season finale, the Narendra Modi Stadium set the record for hosting the most number of spectators in an IPL final. Hardik Pandya’s Titans came out victorious in the grand finale and thus, Sanju Samson’s Royals will be looking to settle the score this time around and add another chapter to their rivalry.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan is mighty impressed with Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson and claimed the India cricketer is leading the team well.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, the former Royal said, “Rajasthan Royals are looking a very strong team in IPL 2023. This team is playing excellent cricket this season as well. Their batting looks very strong. They have quality bowlers. Sanju Samson is leading the team like a great captain."

However, Gujarat Titans - who lost their previous home game against KKR - will be raring to return to the winning ways at home. The Hardik Pandya-led side eked out a narrow win against Punjab in their last game and the captain will be aiming for an encore against Rajasthan.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif thinks Titans’ defeat against KKR wouldn’t be in skipper Hardik Pandya’s mind as this team always looks to feed off each other’s positivity.

Kaif said, “Hardik Pandya is a captain who keeps looking forward, he doesn’t dwell on the past much. They lost the match and got over it. Now, they’re ready for a new match. This team is very positive. This team looks to maintain its momentum because when you are playing to defend the title, you need that momentum."

