'They're Trying to Give me a Farewell': MS Dhoni Thanks Fans For Massive Support at Eden Gardens

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni expressed his gratitude towards the fans who came in big numbers to support his team in the mega clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Dhoni and CSK have been getting massive support in the away match this season as the fans want to get a glimpse of the legendary 2011 World Cup-winning captain who is expected to retire after the ongoing season. However, Dhoni has yet not given any update on his retirement but the speculation is rife that this might be his last season. The CSK captain himself admitted after the SRH match that he is in the last phase of his career.

Dhoni said that most of the fans are coming to give him a farewell and they will come to Eden next time in a KKR jersey.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter heaped praise on his bowlers to get the job done as they have put in collective efforts in the last few matches as a result they have moved to the top of the points table.

“Fast bowlers are doing their job, and so are spinners in the middle. The wicket was short on one side so we needed to get early wickets and keep the pressure. They have plenty of power hitters, so we had to give respect to the opposition," he added.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Chennai are going through injury crises in their camp as Deepak Chahar, Ben Stokes, and Simarjeet Singh are still recovering from their respective injuries.

“I have a clear funda, if someone is injured he can’t do anything. You just move on and motivate the youngsters to perform. We have been fortunate that all the guys coming in are performing," he said.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Dhoni further talked highly of Ajinkya Rahane who played a sensational 71-run knock off 29 balls to help CSK post a mammoth total. He said that Rahane has got the freedom in the franchise which has helped him in rejuvenating his IPL career.

“We realise the potential of someone when we allow him to bat the way he bats. We give him freedom, give him the best position. In a team environment, someone has to sacrifice his slot to allow the others to get more comfortable, and allow the team to succeed," he concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here