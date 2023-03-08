Home » Cricket Home » Thieves Steal Over USD 20,000 From Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's House

Thieves Steal Over USD 20,000 From Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's House

The thieves reportedly stole over USD 20,000 and other valuables from the Pakistan cricketer's house

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 20:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Mohammad Hafeez wasn't at the house when the robbery took place. (AFP Photo)
Mohammad Hafeez wasn't at the house when the robbery took place. (AFP Photo)

Star cricketer Mohammed Hafeez’s house was reportedly targeted by robbers recently who stole foreign currency from the allrounder’s residence worth millions of Pakistan rupees.

As per police, the robbers broke into Hafeez’s house in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. Hafeez and his wife weren’t in the house at the time of the incident.

Hafeez is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A police complaint was filed by Shahid Iqbal who is an uncle of the cricketer’s wife.

Reports claim that the robbers fled with money worth over USD 20,000 and other valuables. Footage of the incident is reportedly available.

first published: March 08, 2023, 20:59 IST
