Thieves Steal Over USD 20,000 From Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's House

Star cricketer Mohammed Hafeez’s house was reportedly targeted by robbers recently who stole foreign currency from the allrounder’s residence worth millions of Pakistan rupees.

As per police, the robbers broke into Hafeez’s house in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday. Hafeez and his wife weren’t in the house at the time of the incident.

Hafeez is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). A police complaint was filed by Shahid Iqbal who is an uncle of the cricketer’s wife.

Reports claim that the robbers fled with money worth over USD 20,000 and other valuables. Footage of the incident is reportedly available.

