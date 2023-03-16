'This Champion is Going to Rise Again': Yuvraj Singh Meets Recovering Rishabh Pant

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh met wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday as the latter continues his recovery from a horrendous car crash that has sidelined the man from Roorkee for an extended period of time.

Yuvraj took to social media platform Instagram to share a picture of the two cricketres together with the caption that read “On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again. was good catching up and having a laugh what a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you @rishabpant"

Pant was injured in a car accident while travelling to his home from Delhi. The accident took place on the morning of December 30, 2022, when his car collided with the divider.

Pant was driving a Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe which caught fire following the impact collision with the divider. Luckily, he was pulled out of the destroyed vehicle by bystanders, who took him to the closest medical facility, before being moved to a specialised facility eventually.

The accident took place around the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Pant suffered multiple injuries as a result of the crash and had to undergo surgery due to the damages sustained by his ligaments in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident.

Pant has been recovering well and the 25-year-old has been posting about his journey back to fitness. Most recently, he shared a video of himself walking in the swimming pool.

Pant has expressed his new lease on life has given him a brand new perspective on things and is appreciative of the big things, the small things and everything in between.

Pant is set to miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and Australian David Warner is expected to captain the capital city team in the absence of the Indian.

The IPL is set to begin on the 31st of March as defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by maverick Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, take on four-time title winners, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the curtain raiser for the much-awaited tournament.

