This is My Blue Tick Verification! Sachin Tendulkar Responds to User Asking 'Sure You're Real'

A lot of celebrities lost their ‘blue tick’ on the social media platform Twitter late on Thursday. Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest cricketer in the history of the sport, was one of them.

During an online question and answer session on the platform, ‘#AskSachin’, one user asked the legendary cricketer how a fan would now know which is his real official account.

“Now that, you don’t have the blue tick, how can we be sure that you’re the real Sachin Tendulkar?" the user asked.

Sachin quote-tweeted saying: “As of now, this is my blue tick verification!"

The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam on the social media platform.

Twitter, which was taken over by business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year, however, removed the blue ticks from accounts that don’t pay a monthly subscription for the service on Thursday.

“Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks," the official Twitter Verified account had tweeted on Wednesday.

Apart from the above Sachin, World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, double Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal, Neeraj Chopra and Bajrang Punia, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, two-time World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen, Sania Mirza, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri, men’s hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were among a plethora of Indian sporting icons who have lost their blue ticks.

Tennis great Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe and basketball legend Stephen Curry are also no longer “verified" on the social media platform.

From now on, only individuals and organisations that pay for the premium Twitter Blue subscription will get the verified credential on their profiles.

The Twitter Blue subscription is available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.

(With inputs from Agencies)

